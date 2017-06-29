Here’s how much D.C.-area university presidents are earning

A number of Greater Washington university presidents are seeing their salaries rise, but none are among academia’s top earners.

Executive compensation at U.S. colleges increased by more than 5 percent in 2016, with eight presidents from public universities making more than $1 million last year, according to a new report from the Chronicle of Higher Education.

The annual study of executive pay packages uses data for 239 public schools from 2010 to 2016, and for 510 private colleges from 2008 to 2014, the most recent available data.

In the gallery above, you’ll see what local academic institutions are paying their presidents, and where they rank.

Both Steven Knapp of George Washington University and Neil Kerwin of American University, who rank well among local presidents, are departing from their roles. Knapp will step down this summer, to be replaced by Thomas LeBlanc of the University of Miami, and Kerwin has already left his post, as former Department of Health and Human Services…