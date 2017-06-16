Health Category Winner: Ashish Kachru, Altruista Health

As founder and CEO of Altruista Health, Ashish Kachru identified a growing gap in the health care industry where allied resources could collaborate to solve complex patient issues. A population health and care management platform, Altruista Health facilitates management of patients to better health outcomes, including avoiding hospitalizations and emergency room visits and managing chronic illness and daily living challenges. Today, Altruista Health serves 15 million people in 34 states across the nation and has achieved industry accolades for its GuidingCare™ platform.

Health Category Finalists

Mike Baird | Avizia, Inc.

Mike Baird founded Avizia with a mission to expand the reach of health care and improve patient outcomes through technology. Avizia is a comprehensive telehealth solutions provider that empowers hospitals and health systems to span clinical programs and services across the continuum of care.

As a parent of five…