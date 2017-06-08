GSA completes deal for new PBGC headquarters, but with a catch: the Senate

The federal government has reached a deal to shift the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp.’s headquarters to The Portals in Southwest D.C., pending the Senate’s approval of a prospectus authorizing the long-term lease.

The General Services Administration has agreed to shift the agency from its current headquarters at 1200 K St. NW and two other buildings nearby to 445 12th St. SW. The lease is a compromise of sorts, as it would resolve a protracted legal battle between the GSA and the owner of 445 12th St. SW, an affiliate of Republic Properties Corp.

Republic Properties has sought to block the loss of its anchor tenant at 445 12th St., the Federal Communications Commission, which plans to move to new space being developed for it by the Trammell Crow Co. in NoMa.

The three sides — the GSA as the federal government’s real estate broker, the Republic Properties entity that owns the Portals II, and Trammell Crow — disclosed the completed negotiations in a joint status report submitted Monday…