Washington Business Journal

Greater Washington business leaders call for Metro reform as a unified coalition

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 23, 2017 7:46 am 06/23/2017 07:46am
A coalition of Greater Washington business groups is backing a vague plan to boost Metrorail in the long term with across-the-board reforms and undefined financial support.

Led by the Federal City Council, Greater Washington Board of Trade and the 2030 Group, the coalition of 21 organizations calls for “bold and innovative action to reform” the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. Metro, the coalition writes in a letter sent to the governors of Maryland and Virginia and D.C.’s mayor, is the “lifeblood of our region” but is in a “state of crisis.”

“We reiterate our strong conviction that any reform effort must include reforms to WMATA’s governing, financial, and operational structures,” according to the letter. “Reform of any one structure alone will not be sufficient.”

The coalition proposes seven reforms in its three-page letter, broken down into three categories.

In terms of governance, the group seeks to “right size the WMATA board,” require that all directors have expertise…

