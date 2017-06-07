800

Washington Business Journal

Greater Washington has 17 companies on Fortune 500

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 7, 2017 1:40 pm 06/07/2017 01:40pm
It’s that time of year: Fortune magazine’s Fortune 500 list is out for 2017. This year, 17 Greater Washington companies have secured spots, and a few things have changed since last year.

The 63rd annual ranking, which identifies the largest companies in the country based on their 2016 revenue, includes two headquartered in D.C., four in suburban Maryland and 11 in Northern Virginia.

District-based Fannie Mae — which has appeared on Fortune’s list for the past two decades — continues a several-year streak in the top position among Washington-area companies. With $107.2 billion, it sits at No. 20 this year, a four-position slide from its No. 16 ranking in 2016. Also leading the pack from the D.C. area are McLean-based Freddie Mac, up four positions from last year to No. 39; Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp., up four to No. 56; Falls Church-based General Dynamics Corp., down two to No. 90; and McLean-based Capital One Financial Corp., up 12 to No. 100.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
