Government Services – Small Category

Government Services – Small Winner: Amy Wright, Macro Solutions

Amy Wright is the co-founder and CEO of Macro Solutions, an information technology and management consulting company focused on enterprise application and agile solutions. She founded Macro Solutions in 2000 with her brother, the company’s COO, with the goal of starting the kind of company they would want to work for. She has grown the company from a small consulting practice to a leading provider of technology services to the government. Amy’s belief in sound business solutions, client focus and giving back to the community extends throughout the organization. Amy has more than 20 years of experience in IT management consulting and previously served in leadership roles helping agencies implement core business solutions.

Government Services – Small Finalists

Sukumar Iyer | Brillient Corporation

Sukumar Iyer founded and launched Brillient Corporation actively into business in 2006. Brillient is an award-winning information…