502

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Government Services – Small Category

Government Services – Small Category

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 16, 2017 12:00 am 06/16/2017 12:00am
Share

Government Services – Small Winner: Amy Wright, Macro Solutions

Amy Wright is the co-founder and CEO of Macro Solutions, an information technology and management consulting company focused on enterprise application and agile solutions. She founded Macro Solutions in 2000 with her brother, the company’s COO, with the goal of starting the kind of company they would want to work for. She has grown the company from a small consulting practice to a leading provider of technology services to the government. Amy’s belief in sound business solutions, client focus and giving back to the community extends throughout the organization. Amy has more than 20 years of experience in IT management consulting and previously served in leadership roles helping agencies implement core business solutions.

Government Services – Small Finalists

Sukumar Iyer | Brillient Corporation

Sukumar Iyer founded and launched Brillient Corporation actively into business in 2006. Brillient is an award-winning information…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Government Services – Small Category
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Shooting in Alexandria

Five people were shot at as members of Congress practiced for the Congressional baseball game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington Business Journal