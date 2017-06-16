502

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Government Services – Large Category

Government Services – Large Category

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 16, 2017 12:00 am 06/16/2017 12:00am
Share

Government Services – Large Winner: Joe Fluet, MAG Aerospace

As CEO and founder of MAG Aerospace, Joe Fluet provides corporate leadership and strategic vision for the industry’s most comprehensive “tip-to-tail” services provider for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR).

Through his time deployed in Afghanistan, he saw firsthand the critical role military aviation and ISR played in the success of the mission, providing real-time situational awareness that saved lives, time and resources. Through the culmination of his experiences while there, Joe decided that’s how he would make a difference in the world. MAG Aerospace was then born.

He hails from Boca Raton, Florida, and is a member of the Virginia, Florida and District of Columbia Bars.

Government Services – Large Category Finalists

Kevin Kelly | LGS Innovations

As CEO of LGS Innovations, Kevin Kelly oversees the development and implementation of the company’s strategy while ensuring each of the associated…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Government Services – Large Category
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Shooting in Alexandria

Five people were shot at as members of Congress practiced for the Congressional baseball game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington Business Journal