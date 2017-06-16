Government Services – Large Winner: Joe Fluet, MAG Aerospace

As CEO and founder of MAG Aerospace, Joe Fluet provides corporate leadership and strategic vision for the industry’s most comprehensive “tip-to-tail” services provider for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR).

Through his time deployed in Afghanistan, he saw firsthand the critical role military aviation and ISR played in the success of the mission, providing real-time situational awareness that saved lives, time and resources. Through the culmination of his experiences while there, Joe decided that’s how he would make a difference in the world. MAG Aerospace was then born.

He hails from Boca Raton, Florida, and is a member of the Virginia, Florida and District of Columbia Bars.

Government Services – Large Category Finalists

Kevin Kelly | LGS Innovations

As CEO of LGS Innovations, Kevin Kelly oversees the development and implementation of the company’s strategy while ensuring each of the associated…