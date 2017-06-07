800

From sushi rolls to strip club: Nude dancing establishment sets sights on former Asian restaurant downtown

June 7, 2017
The space that formerly housed Asian restaurant and nightclub Café Asia may get new life as a strip club.

An entity called Effigy has applied for a nightclub license with the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration for 1720 Eye St. NW, steps from the Farragut West Metro station. The club will feature “nude performances/dancers,” according to its application. The club would have 350 seats and a capacity of 500.

Café Asia ran into trouble in 2014 after actor and go-go musician Anwan Glover was stabbed in the club, prompting then D.C. Police Chief Cathy Lanier to close the business temporarily. It eventually reopened, but it appears via Yelp to have closed for good in spring of 2016.

Effigy, its replacement, plans to be open during mealtime, with the applicant noting that “food will be served during the lunch and dinner hours and the menu/type of food will vary.”

The application actually requests to transfer a nightclub license in safekeeping from 2840 Alabama Ave.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

