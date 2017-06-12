Foo Fighters to open The Wharf’s entertainment venue

The Wharf’s concert venue has landed a big opening act: Foo Fighters will break-in The Anthem with an Oct. 12 show.

The band, fronted by Virginia-raised Dave Grohl, announced the show Monday morning on social media. Tickets range from $100 to $175 and they go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The $60 million concert hall, to be managed by 9:30 Club owner and entertainment company I.M.P. Inc., is The Wharf’s entertainment anchor. The Foo Fighters show lands on the same day the first phase of the Southwest waterfront development is scheduled to open.

That first phase includes two apartment buildings, two condominium buildings, two office buildings, three hotels, a host of retail and restaurants, 2,600 below-grade parking spaces, numerous piers and open spaces and the expansion and renovation of the Maine Avenue Fish Market. PN Hoffman and Madison Marquette, the developers behind the project, have landed restaurants from the likes of chefs Cathal Armstrong, Roberto Santibañez, Nick Stefanelli,…