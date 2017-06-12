800

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Foo Fighters to open…

Foo Fighters to open The Wharf’s entertainment venue

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 12, 2017 11:47 am 06/12/2017 11:47am
Share

The Wharf’s concert venue has landed a big opening act: Foo Fighters will break-in The Anthem with an Oct. 12 show.

The band, fronted by Virginia-raised Dave Grohl, announced the show Monday morning on social media. Tickets range from $100 to $175 and they go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The $60 million concert hall, to be managed by 9:30 Club owner and entertainment company I.M.P. Inc., is The Wharf’s entertainment anchor. The Foo Fighters show lands on the same day the first phase of the Southwest waterfront development is scheduled to open.

That first phase includes two apartment buildings, two condominium buildings, two office buildings, three hotels, a host of retail and restaurants, 2,600 below-grade parking spaces, numerous piers and open spaces and the expansion and renovation of the Maine Avenue Fish Market. PN Hoffman and Madison Marquette, the developers behind the project, have landed restaurants from the likes of chefs Cathal Armstrong, Roberto Santibañez, Nick Stefanelli,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Foo Fighters to open…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

2017 Tony Awards

See photos from red carpet arrivals to the show's biggest moments from the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington Business Journal