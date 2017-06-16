502

Financial Services Category

June 16, 2017
Financial Category Winner: Ed Barry, Capital Bank

Below the company logo sits a slogan that embodies all that Capital Bank stands for — “Partners in Your Vision.” With CEO Ed “Jed” Barry at the helm, Capital Bank embraces the same entrepreneurial culture of its clients, sharing their vision of what their business could be.

Since joining in 2012, Ed has built an “uncommunity” community bank. Employing a digital mindset, Capital Bank has introduced digital-based products for its commercial business owners that allow clients to spend more time at their business instead of the bank. Similarly, it has used technology to enhance the customer experience for its two nationwide consumer-lending divisions.

This entrepreneurial approach has contributed to the double-digit asset growth experienced over the last five successive years. Today, Capital Bank is proud to be a leading bank for its asset size in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Washington Business Journal