Fast-casual restaurant sales are slowing, study shows

Technomic’s 2017 report on the top 250 fast-casual restaurant chains out today shows the segment’s revenue grew in 2016, but not at the same pace as in previous years.

The annual report found that the top 250 fast casual chains grew sales cumulatively 8.4 percent in 2016 to a total of $40.4 billion, which was a better result than other segments of the restaurant industry.

Still, the growth lagged fast casual’s 11.9 percent growth in 2015, and 13.8 percent growth in 2014.

Technomic, which is based in Chicago and provides research on the food industry, said a key factor contributing to the slowing sales growth was a decelerating unit development within the segment, which registered at 8.9 percent in 2016, following a rate of 9.6 percent unit growth in 2015.

Chipotle’s well-documented struggles also had a substantial impact on the overall performance of the top 250 fast-casual chains, Technomic said. Chipotle (NYSE: CMG), the second-largest fast-casual chain in the study, saw sales drop…