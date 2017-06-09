Farmers Restaurant Group accused of wage, overtime infractions

A handful of current and former employees filed suit this week against Farmers Restaurant Group alleging they were asked to work more than 40 hours a week at the company’s D.C.-area restaurants without overtime pay.

Kensington-based Farmers Restaurant Group operates the popular Founding Farmers restaurants in Downtown D.C., Potomac and Tysons as well as Farmers Fishers Bakers in Georgetown and Farmers & Distillers near Chinatown.

The plaintiffs — a group of six bartenders or servers at Farmers’ D.C. and Maryland locations, according to The Washington Post, which was the first to report on the suit— allege they would work at multiple Farmers locations during the week totaling more than 40 hours, but that the hours worked were not recorded collectively but individually to each restaurant.

The suit also alleges Farmers Restaurant Group denied employees sick leave — claiming the company would fire any employee who requested paid leave to deal with illness — and that employees…