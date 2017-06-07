Eastern Foundry is going global with online education — and it’s not done expanding locally

Federal contracting incubator Eastern Foundry wants to expand in all directions with online education courses, new outposts across America — and a third location in Greater Washington.

The incubator, which was founded in 2015 and has locations in Crystal City and Rosslyn, will be rolling out a series of training videos and hands-on courses to help guide prospective federal contractors from just an idea to securing some of the $450 billion the federal government spends on contracting each year.

But it’s also not done opening physical locations, as it is on the hunt for an additional 20,000 to 25,000 square feet in Greater Washington.

“We’ve made a conscious decision to focus on our online offerings in order to spread our brand to other markets, but after the successful launch of our Rosslyn location, we’re actively working with Andy O’Brien at JLL to look for a third space in the Greater Washington area,” said Geoff Orazem, founder and chief strategy officer. “You can’t get…