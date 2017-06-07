800

Washington Business Journal

DynCorp scores $795.3 million aircraft maintenance contract

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 7, 2017 2:44 pm 06/07/2017 02:44pm
DynCorp International Inc. secured a big win at the end of last month, announcing Wednesday the U.S. Army named the McLean-based company on a potential six-year, $795.3 million contract to provide aircraft maintenance services.

Under the contract, DynCorp will perform support services for government-owned fleets of transport aircraft, including the C-12, the C-26, the UC-35, as well as some some limited work with the T-6. The contract was first announced by the Pentagon on May 31. However, the Pentagon only announced $124.5 million for the first year of the contract lasting until May 31, 2018.

DynCorp’s announcement said that this contract includes a one-year base period — comprised of a three-month transition from the previous contractor on the program to nine months of production — along with five single-year option periods. The total contract is valued at up to $795.3 million if all of the options are exercised.

