DOJ, Native American group end challenges to Washington NFL team’s name

The Justice Department and a group of five Native Americans have ended their legal challenges over the name of the Washington Redskins.

The Justice Department issued a letter to a federal appeals court Thursday saying a recent Supreme Court decision in favor of an Asian-American band calling itself the Slants gave the NFL franchise, owned by Dan Snyder, firm standing in a legal battle over the team’s trademarks, according to the Associated Press.

According to The Washington Post, the group of Native Americans ended their legal challenge to the team’s trademarks — where they had argued the team’s nickname was offensive — also citing last week’s Supreme Court decision. (The Washington Business Journal generally does not use the team name in its copy unless it is unavoidable.)

“There’s no more challenge to make,” Jesse Witten, an attorney representing Native Americans, told the Post.

Last week, the Supreme Court handed the NFL franchise a victory in its fight against…