Despite falling sales, plunging stock, existential threat, one major analyst still rates Macy’s a buy

Macy’s Inc. has had a rough couple years facing threats from e-commerce, off-price retailers and the decline of American malls, but one major analyst still rates the company’s stock worth a buy.

Guggenheim’s Robert Drbul called Macy’s (NYSE: M) an “iconic brand at a good value” after meeting with the company’s chief financial officer Karen Hoguet and other executives.

Drbul praised Macy’s willingness to experiment and try new things, including launching an off-price concept (Backstage) and working to monetize its real estate.

“Macy’s continues to evaluate all of its real estate opportunities including whether it should sell a store, sell off a parking field or an off parcel; team with a developer and contribute a property; and/or co-invest with a developer, as management remains focused on creating value for shareholders in various forms,” he wrote. “Macy’s has monetized various stores, including the Brooklyn, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, and Men’s Union Square locations, and plans for the…