Deloitte’s Tamika Tremaglio: ‘Do whatever it takes’

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 8, 2017 5:00 pm 06/08/2017 05:00pm
For Tamika Tremaglio, it’s not good enough to be just good. You’ve got to be amazing. Our editor-in-chief, Doug Fruehling, sat down June 1 with Tremaglio, named earlier this year to lead the Greater Washington practice of Deloitte, to find out what that means. Tremaglio took over from Gary Tabach, who held the position for about 12 years, and leads the largest accounting, consulting and audit operation in the region. It has 13 offices, nearly 8,000 tax professionals and nearly 9,000 total local employees. Here’s a transcript, edited for space and clarity.

You grew up in Leonardtown in St. Mary’s County, not far from Washington. What kind of personality did you have in high school? I’ve always been outgoing. I actually love people, so I typically get my energy from people. I always did things that would allow me to be more social and interactive. In high school, I actually was a cheerleader. I remember reading Sheryl Sandberg’s book “Lean In,” and she talks about a cheerleader.…

