D.C. has one name on Forbes’ highest-paid athletes list. That could soon change.

Thanks to Bradley Beal’s max-level contract with the Washington Wizards, D.C. makes an appearance on Forbes’ 2017 list of the world’s 100 highest-paid athletes.

The 23-year-old shooting guard — the second-youngest athlete on Forbes’ list behind golfer Jordan Spieth — ranks No. 71 in the world, and is the only player to represent Washington’s professional sports teams in the rankings. He re-signed with the Wizards last summer as a restricted free agent in a deal worth $127 million over five years, larger than that of any of his teammates, including All-Star point guard John Wall.

The Forbes list includes athletes from 21 countries and 11 sports, with 63 American athletes and 32 basketball players. It factors in salaries and bonuses from June 1, 2016, to June 1, 2017, and for NBA players includes salary data from last season in addition to any bonuses.

For Beal, the Wizards’ third overall draft pick in 2012, his package amounts to $23.3 million in pay, with $22.1 million…