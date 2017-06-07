800

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Craft breweries are booming…

Craft breweries are booming — and winning awards — in Northern Virginia

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 7, 2017 3:07 pm 06/07/2017 03:07pm
Share

Loudoun, Fairfax and Prince William counties are becoming the places to go if you’re looking for local craft brews.

The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild announced this week its 2017 Craft Beer Cup winners, and 11 of the 51 winners hailed from Northern Virginia. That’s more than double the number of Northern Virginia winners in the 2012 competition, illustrating the industry’s swift growth in these parts.

“We recently had the Virginia ABC representative over, and he had just permitted the 200th brewery in Virginia. There were probably about 100 when we launched,” said Fair Winds Brewing Co. founder Casey Jones. Fair Winds started up in Lorton in 2015, and won its first award from the guild in 2016.

“It’s kind of like Starbucks,” Jones said. “When you have one Starbucks on the corner, you get a certain number of coffee drinkers in the area. When you increase that to two or even three, that grows the number of coffee drinkers in the area.”

Virginia ranks in the top 20 states…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Craft breweries are booming…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington Business Journal