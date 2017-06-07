Craft breweries are booming — and winning awards — in Northern Virginia

Loudoun, Fairfax and Prince William counties are becoming the places to go if you’re looking for local craft brews.

The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild announced this week its 2017 Craft Beer Cup winners, and 11 of the 51 winners hailed from Northern Virginia. That’s more than double the number of Northern Virginia winners in the 2012 competition, illustrating the industry’s swift growth in these parts.

“We recently had the Virginia ABC representative over, and he had just permitted the 200th brewery in Virginia. There were probably about 100 when we launched,” said Fair Winds Brewing Co. founder Casey Jones. Fair Winds started up in Lorton in 2015, and won its first award from the guild in 2016.

“It’s kind of like Starbucks,” Jones said. “When you have one Starbucks on the corner, you get a certain number of coffee drinkers in the area. When you increase that to two or even three, that grows the number of coffee drinkers in the area.”

Virginia ranks in the top 20 states…