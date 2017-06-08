Council members seek pro-business changes to D.C.’s generous paid leave law

D.C. Council members are pursuing efforts to tweak the city’s generous paid leave law, introducing two amendments to change how the new benefit would be paid for — including one that would flip the financial burden to employees.

The paid leave act was approved by the council in December by a veto-proof 9-4 majority and allowed to become law by Mayor Muriel Bowser without her signature. It requires D.C. employers to offer eight weeks of paid family leave, six weeks to care for a sick family member and two weeks of personal medical leave. The program is to be funded, for now, by a 0.62 percent payroll tax, yielding about $250 million annually.

The payroll tax, under the existing law, is to be entirely employer-funded. But Councilwoman Mary Cheh, D-Ward 3, submitted a proposal Thursday that would require employees, no matter where they live, to split the cost of paid leave benefits. Specifically, it requires employers to pay 0.2 percent of the 0.62 percent tax, and employees 0.42 percent.

The…