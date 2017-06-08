800

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Council members seek pro-business…

Council members seek pro-business changes to D.C.’s generous paid leave law

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 8, 2017 3:03 pm 06/08/2017 03:03pm
Share

D.C. Council members are pursuing efforts to tweak the city’s generous paid leave law, introducing two amendments to change how the new benefit would be paid for — including one that would flip the financial burden to employees.

The paid leave act was approved by the council in December by a veto-proof 9-4 majority and allowed to become law by Mayor Muriel Bowser without her signature. It requires D.C. employers to offer eight weeks of paid family leave, six weeks to care for a sick family member and two weeks of personal medical leave. The program is to be funded, for now, by a 0.62 percent payroll tax, yielding about $250 million annually.

The payroll tax, under the existing law, is to be entirely employer-funded. But Councilwoman Mary Cheh, D-Ward 3, submitted a proposal Thursday that would require employees, no matter where they live, to split the cost of paid leave benefits. Specifically, it requires employers to pay 0.2 percent of the 0.62 percent tax, and employees 0.42 percent.

The…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Council members seek pro-business…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington Business Journal