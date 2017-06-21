Cigna exits Maryland’s individual health insurance marketplace

Cigna Corp. has pulled out of the Maryland health exchange for 2018, becoming the latest insurer to exit amid pressure on the individual marketplace.

In a filing with the state last month, Cigna requested an average rate increase of 37 percent for its individual market insurance plans. But the Maryland Insurance Administration on Wednesday confirmed Cigna withdrew its application for rate increases and wouldn’t return to the marketplace in 2018.

Representatives with Cigna could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning. In a letter to the Maryland Insurance Administration, the company explained:

“Cigna individual solutions have performed poorly since we have participated on the exchange and our losses continue to increase year over year in Maryland,” Julia Huggins, president of Cigna Mid-Atlantic, wrote in the letter. “Based on competitive developments and marketplace volatility, we determined that we cannot support a sustainable individual plan business in the state in 2018.”

Cigna…