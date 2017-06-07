BWI to create designated zones for Lyft, Uber

It will soon be easier to get a ride through Lyft and Uber to and from BWI/Marshall Airport as the ride-sharing apps have been authorized as ground transportation services with the airport.

The Maryland Board of Public Works approved contracts Wednesday to authorize transportation network companies at BWI. The contracts allow Lyft and Uber to pick-up and drop-off customers at the airport.

Travelers have been able to utilize Lyft or Uber to and from BWI thus far, but the contract will see the airport work with the two companies to create designated zones for passenger pick-up and drop-off.

Other airports around the country have levied stricter rules on ride-sharing services, such as in Atlanta, Boston and Orlando. Some restrictions are to make sure drivers have the proper licenses to transport passengers while others are because of contracts with taxi companies.

“Travelers have embraced easy-to-use, reliable and affordable TNC services,” BWI CEO Ricky Smith said in a statement. “We…