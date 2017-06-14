Bowie health tech firm Inovalon to lay off 113 employees

Bowie-based health-tech company Inovalon Holdings Inc. plans to lay off 113 employees, according to a filing with the state’s labor department.

The company plans to complete the job cuts on July 10, according to the notification reported to the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

The filing lists the layoffs as taking place at 7120 Samuel Morse Drive in Columbia. Inovalon spokeswoman Kim Collins said in an email the 113 figure “represents nationwide field-based employees who are supervised by the Columbia office and not necessarily local residents of Columbia.” Many of Inovalon’s employees, she added, are seasonal workers so the company’s employment numbers tend to fluctuate.

Inovalon (NASDAQ: INOV) has 2,453 total employees, including 1,908 full-time workers, as of Dec. 31, according to federal filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That is 870 fewer employees than Inovalon reported at the end of 2015.

Inovalon, which went public in 2015, sells…