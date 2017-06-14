1002

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Bowie health tech firm…

Bowie health tech firm Inovalon to lay off 113 employees

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 14, 2017 10:22 am 06/14/2017 10:22am
Share

Bowie-based health-tech company Inovalon Holdings Inc. plans to lay off 113 employees, according to a filing with the state’s labor department.

The company plans to complete the job cuts on July 10, according to the notification reported to the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

The filing lists the layoffs as taking place at 7120 Samuel Morse Drive in Columbia. Inovalon spokeswoman Kim Collins said in an email the 113 figure “represents nationwide field-based employees who are supervised by the Columbia office and not necessarily local residents of Columbia.” Many of Inovalon’s employees, she added, are seasonal workers so the company’s employment numbers tend to fluctuate.

Inovalon (NASDAQ: INOV) has 2,453 total employees, including 1,908 full-time workers, as of Dec. 31, according to federal filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That is 870 fewer employees than Inovalon reported at the end of 2015.

Inovalon, which went public in 2015, sells…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Bowie health tech firm…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Shooting in Alexandria

Five people were shot at as members of Congress practiced for the Congressional baseball game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington Business Journal