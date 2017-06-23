Boomers are pumping up prices — and rents — for vacation homes

There are opportunities to be had for people looking to invest in a vacation home – especially for those looking to rent the place out when they’re not using it.

But investors should move sooner rather than later, analysts say. Between the booming stock market and the nation’s shortage in housing inventory, demand for vacation homes is expected to increase.

A recent report by the National Association of Realtors found that vacation-home buyers as a share of all U.S. homebuyers declined for the third straight year in 2016, to 12 percent from 16 percent. The nation’s share of investment buyers remained unchanged at 19 percent for the third straight year.

But because many buyers of vacation homes eventually plan to use them as a primary residence, the market is heating up for those looking to bring in rental income while they work toward retirement. And average rents are frothy throughout most of the country’s most-popular vacation destinations.

