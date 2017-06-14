Boeing defense chief explains what spurred its strategy shift — ‘not winning’

In the last year, The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) has made several moves to restructure its defense strategy that has included cuts, consolidation and reorganizations.

And on Wednesday, Leanne Caret, the CEO of Boeing’s $28.1 billion Defense, Space & Security business made clear that this repositioning of the division was not caused by any one event, but rather a collection of key contract losses.

“Was there some single big moment that just caused me to go do this?” she said before an audience of reporters and industry players at a Q&A hosted by Defense One. “There wasn’t one.”

She added, “It was not winning a collection of things that caused me to say, ‘Now is the time.’”

Caret didn’t point to any specific contract losses, though Boeing has long drawn criticism from analysts and industry observers for running a defense business that isn’t what it used to be. It lost the Joint Strike Fighter program to Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) in 2001. In 2015, it lost…