BID battle reaches bitter crescendo in Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria’s quest to get a business improvement district may have hit the beginning of the end.

The Alexandria City Council heard more than three hours of sometimes angry testimony in a public hearing on Saturday, but deferred a vote on the proposal until Tuesday. Even then, the fate of the plan is not likely to be decided as the council is leaning toward delaying a final vote until September in order to engage more citizens and property owners.

Here’s the issue: Several studies have shown that Old Town needs a coordinated effort to compete with other retail areas, improve placemaking and stem commercial vacancies. The proposal put forth by an exploratory committee over the last year recommends that the 735 property owners in the parameters of the BID (see attached map) pay 10 cents per $100 of assessed value. That would raise about $2.2 million annually to support BID programs, which would fill in the gaps in services from an already stretched city budget.

