Australian Embassy pitches a replacement chancery at Scott Circle

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 14, 2017 12:04 pm
The Australian Embassy is pitching a new chancery building to replace its current one at 1601 Massachusetts Ave. NW on Scott Circle.

The Commonwealth of Australia has filed plans with D.C.’s Board of Zoning Adjustment for a new building that will house office space, consular space, conference and meeting rooms. The new embassy will be roughly the same size, height and shape as the existing building, according to the commonwealth’s statement to the BZA.

But it will have a very different look.

The commonwealth is working with Bates Smart architects, which plans a modern design to replace the 1960s-era concrete chancery. The renderings show vertical blade-like metal panels on the building exterior. Also worked into the design are solar panels, a green roof and a cascading water feature.

The project will relocate the existing chancery’s Massachusetts Avenue parking garage and the existing 16th Street exit to the public alley to reduce vehicular and pedestrian conflicts. The garage will…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

