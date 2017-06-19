Arlington firm says its data leak of millions of voters occurred ‘without our knowledge’

An Arlington-based data firm has dominated headlines after it unintentionally leaked the personal information of almost every registered American voter.

According to Gizmodo, the leaked information from Deep Root Analytics includes voter addresses and phone numbers, as well as information about their positions on certain issues. Roughly 198 million of America’s 200 million registered voters had their information leaked, or roughly 60 percent of the entire American population.

Deep Root Analytics CEO Brent McGoldrick said the company takes “full responsibility” for the leak and attributed it to “a recent change in asset access settings since June 1, 2017,” in an official public statement.

When asked further about the incident, McGoldrick said through a spokesperson that the leak “was made without our knowledge,” in an email to the Washington Business Journal.

Chris Vickery, an employee of UpGuard, a Mountain View, California, cybersecurity company, discovered the data on an open cloud…