Anchors Aweigh: This D.C. office building now has the Navy fight song patterned into its ceiling, in Morse code

Architects will typically look to a building’s surroundings for inspiration. In the case of the recent $3 million renovation of Columbia Property Trust’s (NYSE: CXP) 80 M St. SE, Wingate Hughes went to another level.

The main lobby’s unpolished concrete floors are etched with the Southeast D.C. streetscape map. The entrance facade now feature floor-to-ceiling glass. An industrial, garage-style opening links indoor space with an outdoor terrace. And the new tenant lounge? The wood-slat ceiling features the Navy fight song in Morse code, inspired by the nearby Washington Navy Yard.

Sing it, if you can.

“Our 80 M Street design transforms the space into a true neighborhood building,” Gavin Hughes Daniels, co-founding principal of Wingate Hughes, said in a release. “80 M’s tenants can now expand their work into surrounding community areas that are so attractive and approachable they look like the latest must-see neighborhood hot spots, not an office building.”

Since the renovation work started…