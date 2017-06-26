502

Washington Business Journal

Amazon’s Whole Foods play could shake up the meal-kit delivery space

June 26, 2017
Blue Apron Inc. and other meal-kit delivery services could feel the effects of the recent Amazon-Whole Foods Market deal.

When Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) last week announced a deal to acquire Whole Foods Market Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM) for about $13.7 billion, observers correctly noted how the deal could hurt chains like Costco and Kroger. But grocery stores already had shrinking profit margins, in part due to companies like Blue Apron — which deliver ingredients directly to customers’ doors — disrupting the industry. Now, with Amazon in the mix, Blue Apron should be worried as well.

“Amazon’s value proposition is efficiency,” marketing expert Wanda Cardigan told me. “While all the industries have been disrupted by tech, grocery has remained relatively unchanged.”

The biggest change to date has been self-scanning checkouts, she noted, and Amazon also figured out how to improve that. At the Amazon Go store in Seattle, there are no cashiers. Customers can literally just grab groceries…

