Amazon Web Services to set up East Coast corporate campus in Herndon

Amazon Web Services Inc.’s plan to open a corporate campus in Herndon will yield the state up to 1,500 new jobs.

The Virginia governor’s office made the announcement Thursday that the cloud services division of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will establish an East Coast campus at One Dulles Tower. The Washington Business Journal’s Dan Sernovitz first reported the AWS lease in April.

AWS, which offers cloud services to business, government and education clients, is taking over the 400,000-square-foot Class A building at 13200 Woodland Park Drive in Herndon vacated more than a year ago by federal contractor Booz Allen Hamilton. Federal Capital Partners acquired the building from Corporate Office Properties Trust(NYSE: OFC) for $84 million in late 2015 knowing that Booz Allen (NYSE: BAH) planned to move out. The developer retained Cushman & Wakefield to market the space to prospective tenants — touting the building as having the largest contiguous blocks of office space along the…