Alexandria-based Phase One Consulting will be sold to Accenture

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 7, 2017 8:02 am 06/07/2017 08:02am
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) will acquire Alexandria-based Phase One Consulting, a global IT services and software development firm that specializes in modernizing and digitizing the federal market, the two announced Wednesday.

Terms were not disclosed. Once the deal closes, the Phase One team will join Arlington-based Accenture Federal Services. It is expected to bolster Accenture’s “cloud first” strategy.

Phase One offers cloud solutions, Salesforce and management consulting services to federal agencies and cabinet departments. It is the seventh Salesforce-related acquisition for Accenture since 2014.

“Through investments like our acquisition of Phase One, we are expanding our capabilities, technology and skills to help lead our federal clients on their journey to be more agile, responsive and secure in a digital world,” David Moskovitz, chief executive of Accenture Federal Services, said in a release.

Founded in 1997, Phase One is currently majority owned by RLJ Equity Partners, which…

