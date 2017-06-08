800

AAA awards three new hotels with Four Diamond rating, including Trump International

If you happen to be watching the James Comey testimony right now in the Trump International Hotel, congratulations: You are sitting in a AAA Four Diamond facility.

AAA announced Thursday that three new or recently renovated hotels in Greater Washington have landed the coveted rating: Trump International at 1100 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, MGM National Harbor and the Watergate Hotel. The hotel appraisals are based on on-site evaluations.

“Above all,” AAA said in its announcement, “they bedazzle and beguile.”

MGM, which opened on Dec. 8, joins the Gaylord as a Four Diamond recipient at National Harbor. The 23-story hotel tower, part of the $1.4 billion Prince George’s County resort, features 234 guest rooms and 74 suites, a spa and salon, pool, access to 18,000 square feet of retail, a 3,000-seat theater and, of course, the 125,0000-square-foot MGM casino floor.

The Watergate Hotel, at 2650 Virginia Ave. NW, first opened for business on March 30, 1967. Owner Euro Capital Properties,…

