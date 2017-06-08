AAA awards three new hotels with Four Diamond rating, including Trump International

If you happen to be watching the James Comey testimony right now in the Trump International Hotel, congratulations: You are sitting in a AAA Four Diamond facility.

AAA announced Thursday that three new or recently renovated hotels in Greater Washington have landed the coveted rating: Trump International at 1100 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, MGM National Harbor and the Watergate Hotel. The hotel appraisals are based on on-site evaluations.

“Above all,” AAA said in its announcement, “they bedazzle and beguile.”

MGM, which opened on Dec. 8, joins the Gaylord as a Four Diamond recipient at National Harbor. The 23-story hotel tower, part of the $1.4 billion Prince George’s County resort, features 234 guest rooms and 74 suites, a spa and salon, pool, access to 18,000 square feet of retail, a 3,000-seat theater and, of course, the 125,0000-square-foot MGM casino floor.

The Watergate Hotel, at 2650 Virginia Ave. NW, first opened for business on March 30, 1967. Owner Euro Capital Properties,…