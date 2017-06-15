​With renovation, National Park Service wants you to see Lincoln’s underside

The National Park Service thinks its time for the millions of tourists who visit the Lincoln Memorial every year to see what’s underneath it.

The agency is embarking on a renovation of the 100-year-old monument funded by D.C. philanthropist David Rubenstein, and it includes opening up vantage points to the cavernous, columned area beneath the monument. Rubenstein donated $18.5 million for the project last fall.

The plan includes increasing the accessibility of the Lincoln Memorial by widening the doors on the east side of the monument that provide access to bathrooms and a small exhibit area, moving the gift shop out of Lincoln’s main chamber, and expanding the exhibit area beneath the statue.

There will also be more bathrooms. Many more bathrooms, something that’s sorely needed, according to the NPS application to the National Capital Planning Commission.

There are currently seven men’s and eight women’s toilets for the entire memorial, far short of recommendations for a…