1002

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » ​Sephora eyeing location on…

​Sephora eyeing location on Capitol Hill

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 14, 2017 3:01 pm 06/14/2017 03:01pm
Share

Cosmetics and skincare retailer Sephora may open a location on Capitol Hill.

Sephora is in talks for space at 700 Penn alongside Trader Joe’s, a brick-and-mortar location of Pennsylvania creamery Trickling Springs, veterinary clinic and other retail tenants, according to two sources familiar with the negotiations.

The project, a redevelopment of the former Hine School by a joint venture between Stanton Development Corp. and EastBanc Inc., is expected to deliver in September. Ken Golding, a principal partner with Stanton, declined to comment on the potential for Sephora coming to the building. We’ve reached out to Sephora and will update this post when we hear back.

Golding did, however, provide some more color on how leasing is going at the project, which includes a 160,000-square-foot office building, 162 residential units and 61,000 square feet of retail, the first big chunk of new retail space to come online in Capitol Hill in several years.

Stanton and EastBanc have nailed down…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » ​Sephora eyeing location on…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Shooting in Alexandria

Five people were shot at as members of Congress practiced for the Congressional baseball game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington Business Journal