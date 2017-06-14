​Sephora eyeing location on Capitol Hill

Cosmetics and skincare retailer Sephora may open a location on Capitol Hill.

Sephora is in talks for space at 700 Penn alongside Trader Joe’s, a brick-and-mortar location of Pennsylvania creamery Trickling Springs, veterinary clinic and other retail tenants, according to two sources familiar with the negotiations.

The project, a redevelopment of the former Hine School by a joint venture between Stanton Development Corp. and EastBanc Inc., is expected to deliver in September. Ken Golding, a principal partner with Stanton, declined to comment on the potential for Sephora coming to the building. We’ve reached out to Sephora and will update this post when we hear back.

Golding did, however, provide some more color on how leasing is going at the project, which includes a 160,000-square-foot office building, 162 residential units and 61,000 square feet of retail, the first big chunk of new retail space to come online in Capitol Hill in several years.

Stanton and EastBanc have nailed down…