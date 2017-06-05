​D.C. mayor welcomes massive international travel conference with a personal touch

It was clear the first time someone yelled “Duck!” and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, standing atop a double-decker tour bus, avoided the tree branch, popped back up and continued on with her narration of the history of D.C.’s monuments: She had done this before.

In reprising her high school summer job as a tour guide, the mayor on Sunday kicked off the five-day tourism whirlwind that is the U.S. Travel Association’s IPW meeting, in which D.C. and the entire U.S. tourism industry will woo thousands of international travel buyers and tour operators.

Bowser spent an hour narrating a personal Big Bus Tour of the monuments on the National Mall to a group of international travel journalists and travel agents. Though as a teen, she gave tours on single-story Tourmobiles that included fewer, er, foliage hazards, she wasn’t fazed.

“Rule number one,” she joked, “don’t kill the mayor.”

In between explaining the importance of the Jefferson Memorial, or the National Museum of African…