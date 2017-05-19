Washington Business Journal

With Tysons sale, another piece of pre-recession CMBS debt resolved

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 19, 2017 11:25 am 05/19/2017 11:25am
Westport Capital Partners LLC has bought government consultant LMI’s former Tysons headquarters building for about $24 million, or roughly $83 per square foot — almost 70 percent less than what the building last traded for in 2006.

The Wilton, Connecticut-based Westport has retained Wingate Hughes Architects and plans to spend between $7 million and $10 million on renovations intended to reposition 20000 Corporate Ridge Road for new tenants. Westport was advised by Vienna-based Cambridge on its acquisition of the 1980s-era office building, which was foreclosed on in 2015 and has been mostly vacant since LMI moved to its new headquarters at Tysons Overlook.

“It is well located, obviously offers superior visibility, and we feel the building needs a little tender loving care,” Cambridge CEO Randy Jaegle said. “I think that they, along with us, felt there was a good opportunity to seize a very high-quality asset in an improving market, that being Tysons Corner, and it represents one of…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
