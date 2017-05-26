Washington Business Journal

Tysons office building, yet another pre-recession CMBS victim, slated for foreclosure sale

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 26, 2017 3:54 pm 05/26/2017 03:54pm
Part of the Tysons Pond office complex in Fairfax County is slated to be sold at foreclosure auction later this month after the $13.5 million debt taken out on the property matured in February.

Law firm Venable LLP has scheduled a foreclosure auction for Tuesday to be held outside the Fairfax County Courthouse for 1604 Spring Hill Road, a four-story suburban office building which is assessed at about $10.85 million. Venable is representing noteholders on the mortgage, which defaulted upon maturity in February, according to special servicing notes provided to Bloomberg.

The debt on the 66,106-square-foot building was part of a larger package of commercial mortgage-backed securities issued before the recession — Tysons Pond II’s was from 2007 — the last of which are now approaching maturity. Some of those properties will be refinanced, with Monday Properties’ Rosslyn portfolio the most recent example of that, but others face the prospect of foreclosure among other bleak options. It’s…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Washington Business Journal