This will make your life easier: D.C. now accepting building permit applications online

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 24, 2017 7:58 am 05/24/2017 07:58am
Skip the trip to Southwest D.C. The District will now accept most building permit applications online.

Permit applications for intermediate and even some complex jobs will now flow through the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs’ online system. Assuming it works, applicants will use the Online Construction Permit Intake to submit, pay for and obtain a copy of the permit without ever stepping foot in DCRA at 1100 Fourth St. SW.

“Previously, applicants needed to visit the agency when they initially submitted their application and then again when it was time to pay remaining fees and pick the permit up,” the agency said.

A few exceptions do apply. Applicants who can’t pay with MasterCard, Visa or Discover will still have to come in, as will customers who need to use more than one credit card, and those with fees greater than $20,000 (the largest jobs usually do). Raze permits are not available through this system. Neither are applications that require a DCRA “walk through.”

