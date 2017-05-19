Shoppes at Bowie Town Center developer seeks an exit

An extension of the Bowie Town Center in Prince George’s County is being offered up to interested buyers, a reasonably rare offering at a time when brick-and-mortar retailers like J.C. Penney and Sears are closing stores across the U.S.

Neuman Commercial Group LLC recently began marketing the Shoppes at Bowie Town Center, a 104,000-square-foot strip center at 3811 Evergreen Parkway built as an extension to the larger project. The Shoppes is anchored by mostly national tenants such as A.C. Moore and Bray & Scarff — many that have been there since it opened in 2004. The roughly 10.5-acre property is assessed at about $20 million, according to the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation.

The sellers, based in Baltimore, are the original developers of the center and typically don’t sell but are interested in redeploying the sale proceeds into new projects, said Gil Neuman, principal of Neuman Commercial Group. The owner is officially listed as Shoppes at Bowie Town Center LLC. The…