SEC asks for extra appropriations in case it gets the OK for a new HQ

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 26, 2017 2:15 pm 05/26/2017 02:15pm
The Securities and Exchange Commission is still exploring the idea of a new headquarters in the District, and it is asking Congress for $245 million to get there — or at least hold some money in case it does.

The agency has asked for the money in the event it seeks to move from its current space near Union Station. The requested funds are in addition to the general allocation of $1.062 billion it’s asking for fiscal year 2018, according to the SEC’s recent Congressional Budget Justification. None of the funds will be used for operations.

And if the SEC decides not to move, it will refund the money to taxpayers, the budget justification says.

SEC spokesman John Nester said in an email the $245 million is basically a set-aside required by the General Services Administration “that would be used for buildout if we had to move after the lease expires in 2021.”

As the WBJ reported earlier this year, the regulatory agency is looking for a new headquarters, but that is far from a done deal.…

