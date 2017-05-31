Renters no more: The Obamas buy their Kalorama home

Former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle have bought the Kalorama home they had briefly rented since leaving the White House.

The $8.1 million sale was recorded Wednesday in the D.C. Recorder of Deeds. Joe Lockhart, former President Bill Clinton’s press secretary and current NFL vice president of communications, and his wife, Glamour editor Giovanna Lockhart, relinquished the 8,200-square-foot abode to Homefront Holdings LLC, a corporation widely reported to be tied to Obama.

The Obama clan opted to remain in D.C. while youngest daughter Sasha finished her run at Sidwell Friends School. In the meantime, the former president has rented office space in Foggy Bottom, and perhaps, like the Clintons in Massachusetts Avenue Heights, decided to maintain a permanent presence in the nation’s capital. Or, at least, drop the “renter” title even as they travel the globe.

The Washington Post, which first reported the news, quoted an Obama spokesman saying, “Given that President and Mrs.…