Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Paradigm pitches 400 apartments…

Paradigm pitches 400 apartments and a hotel for Eisenhower East

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 18, 2017 2:17 pm 05/18/2017 02:17pm
Share

Paradigm Development Co.’s plans for Eisenhower East are taking shape with a 25-story residential building a 10-story hotel.

The Arlington-based developer filed an application earlier this year for Block 20, a 3.5-acre parcel south of Eisenhower Avenue and Hoffman Town Center and east of the Eisenhower Metro station, just down the street from where it built the 505-unit Parc Meridian residential complex in 2013.

The plan for the yet-unnamed project, recently submitted to the Carlyle Design Review Board, looks a lot like the Parc Meridian. In fact, the new set of renderings from Architects Collaborative has Parc Meridian sketched on the signage.

“It will be luxury apartments similar to the Parc Meridian,” said Paradigm assistant vice president Michelene Castan-Smith.

The proposal calls for a 404-unit, 448,000-square-foot residential building with 395 mostly underground parking spaces. The hotel would be 184 rooms. Paradigm plans the typical upscale amenities, including a pool, a pet…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Paradigm pitches 400 apartments…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington Business Journal