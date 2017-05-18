Paradigm pitches 400 apartments and a hotel for Eisenhower East

Paradigm Development Co.’s plans for Eisenhower East are taking shape with a 25-story residential building a 10-story hotel.

The Arlington-based developer filed an application earlier this year for Block 20, a 3.5-acre parcel south of Eisenhower Avenue and Hoffman Town Center and east of the Eisenhower Metro station, just down the street from where it built the 505-unit Parc Meridian residential complex in 2013.

The plan for the yet-unnamed project, recently submitted to the Carlyle Design Review Board, looks a lot like the Parc Meridian. In fact, the new set of renderings from Architects Collaborative has Parc Meridian sketched on the signage.

“It will be luxury apartments similar to the Parc Meridian,” said Paradigm assistant vice president Michelene Castan-Smith.

The proposal calls for a 404-unit, 448,000-square-foot residential building with 395 mostly underground parking spaces. The hotel would be 184 rooms. Paradigm plans the typical upscale amenities, including a pool, a pet…