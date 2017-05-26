New Tysons Partnership chief sees a ‘bona fide city’ in the future

Fairfax County’s vision for Tysons is set. Developers are lining up to put that vision into action with mixed-use, transit-oriented projects. Now, it needs someone to bring it all together, to make Tysons a place.

That’s where David Diaz, a former U.S. Army intelligence officer in Iraq, comes in. Diaz, 48, took over in March as the Tysons Partnership’s president and executive director, replacing the retiring Michael Caplin.

He arrives from Raleigh, North Carolina, where he served as head of that city’s Downtown Alliance over the last decade. But it’s one thing to sketch out the vision for a state’s capital city. It’s another to practically create a city.

Diaz says he is ready for the challenge.

“ Tysons is going to evolve into a bona fide city,” he said. “With the development that is happening and the marketing we are going to do. It is going to feel like a city.”

Diaz takes over a group that is only 5 years old. Its goal is to advance and sustain Tysons, as Fairfax…