NeuStar mulls next steps after losing court bid to retain $500M annual contract

Sterling-based NeuStar Inc. (NYSE: NSR) is reviewing its options after losing a court battle to retain a key contract worth more than $500 million — nearly half of its annual revenue last year.

NeuStar first filed suit on April 6, 2015, asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to overturn the Federal Communications Commission’s decision to approve switching its number portability contract — work that allows consumers to take their number with them to different cellphone carriers — from NeuStar to competitor Telcordia Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC).

But the court denied NeuStar’s request to review the contract decision. And now the company “is reviewing the decision and continuing to consider its options,” NeuStar said in a May 26 Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

That contract contributed a massive amount to NeuStar’s bottom line — about $512 million of $1.2 billion in total revenue in 2016 alone. The remaining…