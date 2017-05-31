Washington Business Journal

Montgomery County, Foulger-Pratt and others settle transit center legal fight

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 31, 2017 7:14 am 05/31/2017 07:14am
Montgomery County has settled its lawsuit against the private sector team responsible for the Silver Spring Transit Center, a key multi-modal project that opened in 2015 — four years late and nearly $50 million over budget.

“I am pleased that the County has settled the lawsuit we brought to recover taxpayer costs associated with the repair and remediation of the Silver Spring Transit Center,” County Executive Ike Leggett said in a statement. “This is very much in the public interest. The $25 million payment to the County will cover 90 percent of the hard costs we incurred to deliver a safe and durable Silver Spring Transit Center.”

The county’s lawsuit, which had reached trial, sought $67 million, including $47 million for cost overruns and $20 million in damages, from contractor Foulger-Pratt, designer Parsons Brinckerhoff and inspector Robert Balter, The Washington Post reported.

While $25 million settlement falls short of what Montgomery County paid to stabilize and open the center,…

