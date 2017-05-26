MedStar Health no longer in the running for D.C. Medicaid contract

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration announced plans this week to award five-year managed care contracts for the District’s Medicaid program to three companies: AmeriHealth Caritas, Trusted Health Plan and Amerigroup D.C., a subsidiary of Anthem Inc.

One notable exception: MedStar Family Choice

That group, the managed care plan of Columbia-based MedStar Health, has been covering about 58,000 patients, or nearly 30 percent of D.C.’s total Medicaid beneficiaries, since winning the last contract in 2013. The decision not to retain them for the next five years has MedStar officials “extremely disappointed” and “puzzled,” according to a statement on the system’s website.

“We were really quite surprised,” said Eric Wagner, MedStar executive vice president of insurance and diversified services, in an interview. “I think it’s fair to say our team has had an excellent relationship with the key contract people within the Department of Health Care Finance, and I think we’ve been a valued player…