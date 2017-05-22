Washington Business Journal

Macy's CEO unveils new…

Macy’s CEO unveils new strategy for struggling retailer inspired by founder’s tattoo

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 22, 2017
Macy’s Inc. CEO Jeff Gennette, in his first address to shareholders since taking the retailer’s top job in March, unveiled a new strategy to guide the struggling department store giant.

During Macy’s (NYSE: M) 2017 annual meeting Gennette laid out what he called the North Star Strategy.

“As we reviewed our strategy to best address today’s challenges and navigate the company back to growth, we sought inspiration from our founder,” Gennette said. “R. H. Macy chose the star as our company’s symbol when he founded the business more than 150 years ago. It was derived from a red star tattoo that he had on his forearm from his days as a mariner and inspired by the North Star, which always guided him toward an optimistic future.”

Macy’s has seen nine straight quarters of declining sales. It’s faced on all sides by threats to the existence of the traditional department store, including the rise of online retailers like Amazon, the growth off off-price retailers like T.J. Maxx and declining traffic…

