Loudoun tells Peterson Cos. more Ashburn retail could ‘cannibalize sales’

In Loudoun County, where government land-use planners are trying to determine what the future looks like in the face of a growing population and Metrorail’s eventual arrival, here is one plan they are not behind: The Peterson Cos.’ vision for expanding Commonwealth Center in Ashburn.
Peterson, which developed the existing 450,000-square-foot center with entertainment tenants TopGolf and iFly and a secure Visa campus, wants to rezone 36.66 acres at Route 7 and Loudoun County Parkway for heavy retail, rather than industrial or commercial. A requested special exception would allow for a gas station and convenience store, as well.
Commonwealth Center, located along one of Loudoun’s key employment corridors and across the Parkway from retail-dominated One Loudoun, was originally approved for 3 million square feet of commercial. It explains why planning staff recently told Peterson that it would rather see office there before an overabundance of retail begins to “cannibalize sales.”