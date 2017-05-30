Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Loudoun tells Peterson Cos.…

Loudoun tells Peterson Cos. more Ashburn retail could ‘cannibalize sales’

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 30, 2017 7:03 am 05/30/2017 07:03am
Share

In Loudoun County, where government land-use planners are trying to determine what the future looks like in the face of a growing population and Metrorail’s eventual arrival, here is one plan they are not behind: The Peterson Cos.’ vision for expanding Commonwealth Center in Ashburn.

Peterson, which developed the existing 450,000-square-foot center with entertainment tenants TopGolf and iFly and a secure Visa campus, wants to rezone 36.66 acres at Route 7 and Loudoun County Parkway for heavy retail, rather than industrial or commercial. A requested special exception would allow for a gas station and convenience store, as well.

Commonwealth Center, located along one of Loudoun’s key employment corridors and across the Parkway from retail-dominated One Loudoun, was originally approved for 3 million square feet of commercial. It explains why planning staff recently told Peterson that it would rather see office there before an overabundance of retail begins to “cannibalize sales.”

In their…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Loudoun tells Peterson Cos.…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Rooftops for outdoor summer dining

Here are 10 rooftops and patios in the D.C. area where you can enjoy everything from an ice cold beer to a platter of beef bourguignon.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington Business Journal