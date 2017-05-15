How one D.C. hospital cut down its ER wait times, some of the longest in the city

In the District, a patient’s average emergency room wait time runs more than an hour before seeing a doctor.

And MedStar Washington Hospital Center’s ER, one of the city’s busiest, also has among the longest wait times at more than 115 minutes on average, according to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data.

But hospital officials say they’ve found a way to cut down wait times, improve safety and quality, and boost the bottom line. Partnering with telemedicine startup EmOpti Inc., the hospital has recently wrapped up a pilot program of a system called Teletriage, allowing physicians to consult with ER patients remotely via video during the triage process. It means triage nurses can order tests and some medications even as patients wait for the full physical examination with a doctor.

Through the pilot test, also conducted at MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital in Baltimore, the Northwest D.C. hospital found these 90-second telemedicine consults could help reduce door-to-doctor times…